Any person who has ever suffered a migraine attack dreads it. It can be debilitating at times. Migraine Research Foundation, US, defines it as a neurological disease that impacts 1 billion people worldwide. Mostly associated with headache, this condition is often accompanied by nausea, blurred vision, vomiting, and sensitivity to light. Migraine can last from 3 hours to 3 days. While it is not possible to prevent a migraine attack, pre-empting it will reduce the risk of attack by quite a few notches. In order to do so, you need to figure out the culprits behind your migraine episode. It varies from person to person. While some triggers like stress, weather changes, depression, anxiety, excitement, and shock, are obvious, there are some that people are hardly aware of. Here, we guide you through them.