According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society, it is essential for every adult to get at least seven hours of sleep every night to maintain overall health. A report recently published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that about 35 per cent of adults, globally, are not able to reach the minimum sleep required. We understand that it is not easy with peoples’ life becoming more and more busy today. But you must make an effort to sleep well if you want to remain healthy. Here we tell you about the different parts of the body that are affected by lack of sleep.