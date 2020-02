1 / 6

Coconut oil is extracted from the meat of a coconut. It has amazing health and beauty benefits. This is a somewhat tasteless and colorless oil that can offer a range of benefits. It can help you lose weight and also save you from heart disease. A study at Tufts University, Health Sciences Campus, says that coconut oil can control the overgrowth of a fungal pathogen called Candida albicans (C. albicans) in mice. In humans, high levels of C. albicans in the gastrointestinal tract can lead to bloodstream infections, including invasive candidiasis. The research suggests that it might be possible to use dietary approaches as an alternative to antifungal drugs in order to decrease the risk of infections caused by C. albicans. There are many other such studies that document the benefits of coconut oil. Let us see what these health benefits are.