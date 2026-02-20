5 Standing Exercises To Reduce Upper Back Fat And Strengthen Shoulders After 50

Standing Row









An upright row with a resistance band is effective in working several of the upper back muscles simultaneously. Attach the band to the chest height and pull the ends with the hands and take a step backwards so that there is tension in the band. Keeping the arms stretched out to the sides, draw the band in the direction of the torso, bending your elbows and pinching the shoulder blades together. Gradually revert to the original position. This workout does not only tighten the upper back; it even strengthens the arms and makes the person have a better posture, thereby helping the back guts to reduce.