5 Standing Exercises To Reduce Upper Back Fat And Strengthen Shoulders After 50

Standing Overhead Arm Circles
Circles of the standing arm can seem like a straightforward process, yet they can work well in effectively using the shoulders and upper back, should they be done correctly. Get up straight with your hands stretched out to the side at the shoulders. Move in little circles forward for 20-30 seconds and change the direction. When the movements remain slow and stiff, this enhances muscle activation. This exercise enhances stability of the shoulders, enhances the flow of blood, and also trains the upper back area now that the exercise is done regularly.