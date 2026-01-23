Select Language

5 Smart Ways To Cut Sugar, According To American Heart Association

Indulging in a large amount of sugar every day can put on a risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease, including coronary artery disease (CAD) and stroke, which is one of the top causes of death worldwide.

January 23, 2026

No Sugar 2026

The American Heart Association (AHA) outlines that keeping tabs on how much sugar you consume in your daily diet plays a crucial role in a heart-healthy lifestyle. Indulging in a large amount of sugar every day can put on a risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease, including coronary artery disease (CAD and stroke, which is one of the top causes of death worldwide. The trick here is that you don’t need to completely avoid ‘sugar’, but being mindful about what you consume and how you can replace added sugar with natural and organic foods rich in sugar can help you live a healthy lifestyle. “Excess sugar's impact on obesity and diabetes is well documented, but one area that may surprise many men is how their taste for sugar can have a serious impact on their heart health," says Dr. Frank Hu, professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Here are five smart ways to cut sugar, reducing your risk of weight gainand heart disease:

Toss The Table Sugar

The American Heart Association recommends cutting back on the amount of sugar that you regularly add to your foods such as pancakes, tea or coffee. You can start by cutting the usual amount of sugar by half, then gradually decrease the intake until your taste buds adjust. Also Read - Addicted To Sugar? 6 Solutions To Get Rid Of It

Swap Out The Sugary Sips

Water is the best medicine for all human ailments. Instead of sugary beverage try drinking plain water to quench your thirst. Otherwise, swap out by sipping an unsweetened iced tea or beverages with flavours.

Use Low-Calorie Sweeteners When Necessary

If it is hard for you to say ‘No Sugar 2026’, then try substitutes that mimic the sweetness of sugar. Stevia is one of the most popular type of no-calorie sugar substitutes in the market that can add a dash of sweetness to your life without risking your health.

Go From Added To Natural

There are now plenty of foods in the market packed with natural sugar. To cut sugar smartly, read the labels before purchasing and go for the options that contain natural sugar. Following this tip can save you from many human ailments like heart disease and stroke. Also Read - Is Unsweetened Coffee A Healthier Alternative?