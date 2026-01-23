5 Smart Ways To Cut Sugar, According To American Heart Association

No Sugar 2026









The American Heart Association (AHA) outlines that keeping tabs on how much sugar you consume in your daily diet plays a crucial role in a heart-healthy lifestyle. Indulging in a large amount of sugar every day can put on a risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease, including coronary artery disease (CAD and stroke, which is one of the top causes of death worldwide. The trick here is that you don’t need to completely avoid ‘sugar’, but being mindful about what you consume and how you can replace added sugar with natural and organic foods rich in sugar can help you live a healthy lifestyle. “Excess sugar's impact on obesity and diabetes is well documented, but one area that may surprise many men is how their taste for sugar can have a serious impact on their heart health," says Dr. Frank Hu, professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Here are five smart ways to cut sugar, reducing your risk of weight gainand heart disease: