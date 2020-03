1 / 6

While we make all efforts to keep your hair and skin healthy, we often take our eyes for granted. Good vision is important to maintain your quality of life. To keep your eyesight at its best and prevent eye problems, you need to take some precautions. You need to go for a regular eye exam to protect your eyesight. It is also important to include foods that promote eye health in your diet. Diets rich in greens, healthy fats, fruits, and whole grains, are good for your eyes. Fatty fish, such as salmon, contain essential omega-3 fatty acids that are important for eye health. As we grow older, it’s more important to take care of our eyes to maintain the clarity and accuracy of our vision. Besides eating a balanced diet, there are certain lifestyle changes you can make to maintain eye health as you age.