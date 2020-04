1 / 6

Summer is here and it brings with it hot and sultry days. Very soon, thanks to the humidity in the air and excessive sweating, you may experience heat rashes or prickly heat. These are itchy, inflamed rashes that can cause untold misery to you besides leading to social embarrassment. This happens because excessive sweat can clog your skin pores. Your perspiration gets trapped under the skin instead of evaporating. You get those rashes in skin folds, such as neck, waist, armpits and groin. Wearing clothes made from synthetic fibers can make matter worse as can using oil-based cosmetics. Excessive exercising or intense physical activity that involves high levels of sweating can also lead to this condition. Here we reveal a few home remedies that can help you deal with this irritating condition.