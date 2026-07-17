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5 simple home remedies for an itchy scalp

Soothe an itchy scalp naturally with five easy home remedies using simple ingredients that may help reduce irritation, dryness, dandruff, and discomfort at home.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 17, 2026, 8:29 PM

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Aloe Vera Gel

Fresh aloe vera gel is known for its cooling and soothing properties. It helps calm scalp irritation and may reduce itching caused by dryness or mild inflammation. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp, leave it on for 20-30 minutes, and then rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

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Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse

Apple cider vinegar has natural antimicrobial properties and may help reduce scalp buildup when used in diluted form. Mix one part apple cider vinegar with three parts water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing.

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Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties that may help reduce dandruff-related itching. Since essential oils are highly concentrated, never apply tea tree oil directly to the scalp. Instead, mix two to three drops with a tablespoon of coconut or olive oil and massage gently into the scalp Also Read - The Science Behind Dandruff: Unravelling The Causes And Solutions

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Oatmeal Scalp Mask

Colloidal oatmeal is well known for its skin-soothing effects and can also help relieve an itchy scalp. Grind plain oats into a fine powder, mix with water to form a smooth paste, and apply it to your scalp for 15-20 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More