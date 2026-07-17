5 simple home remedies for an itchy scalp

Aloe vera gel Fresh aloe vera gel is known for its cooling and soothing properties. It helps calm scalp irritation and may reduce itching caused by dryness or mild inflammation. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp, leave it on for 20-30 minutes, and then rinse it off with a mild shampoo.Coconut oil Dry scalp is one of the most common reasons behind persistent itching. Coconut oil works as a natural moisturiser and helps restore the skin's protective barrier. Warm a small amount of virgin coconut oil and gently massage it into your scalp.Apple cider vinegar rinse Apple cider vinegar has natural antimicrobial properties and may help reduce scalp buildup when used in diluted form. Mix one part apple cider vinegar with three parts water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing.Tea tree oil Tea tree oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties that may help reduce dandruff-related itching. Since essential oils are highly concentrated, never apply tea tree oil directly to the scalp. Instead, mix two to three drops with a tablespoon of coconut or olive oil and massage gently into the scalpOatmeal scalp mask Colloidal oatmeal is well known for its skin-soothing effects and can also help relieve an itchy scalp. Grind plain oats into a fine powder, mix with water to form a smooth paste, and apply it to your scalp for 15-20 minutes before rinsing thoroughly.