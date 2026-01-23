5 Simple Habits Tips To Lower Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Heart Disease









A heart disease refers to several types of heart conditions that include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart valve disease, cardiomyopathy, heart failure and congenital heart defects. The Centres for Disease, Control and Prevention (CDC) states that CAD is one of the most common cases among people that affects the blood flow to the heart resulting in heart attack. It also states that one out of every five death in the United States are due to heart disease. According to healthcare professionals, people who have underlying health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, overweight, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol usage are at higher risk for heart disease. Despite its risks there are several medical treatments and lifestyle changes that can reduce your risk of developing heart disease and some of include: