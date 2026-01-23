Select Language

5 Simple Habits Tips To Lower Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Underlying health conditions and certain lifestyle contribute to increased risk for heart disease. Check these five simple habits to lower your risk of heart disease...

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : January 23, 2026 9:06 AM IST

1/6

Heart Disease

A heart disease refers to several types of heart conditions that include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart valve disease, cardiomyopathy, heart failure and congenital heart defects. The Centres for Disease, Control and Prevention (CDC) states that CAD is one of the most common cases among people that affects the blood flow to the heart resulting in heart attack. It also states that one out of every five death in the United States are due to heart disease. According to healthcare professionals, people who have underlying health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, overweight, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol usage are at higher risk for heart disease. Despite its risks there are several medical treatments and lifestyle changes that can reduce your risk of developing heart disease and some of include:

2/6

Restorative Sleep

A good sleeping pattern that ranges from 7 to 8 hours daily is crucial to regulate your cardiovascular health. A sound sleep is important to manage heart health because poor sleep can affect your cortisol, blood pressure and inflammation, all of which are key contributor to cardiovascular disease.

3/6

Brisk Walk

It is nonnegotiable to stay physically active for minimum 10 to 15 minutes to reduce cardiovascular workload and improve cardiovascular function. You can take a walk around your house or corridor after lunch and dinner, the goal is not to sit idle after indulging in a heavy meal.

4/6

Drink Water

A proper hydration is essential to maintain adequate blood volume and reduce blood viscosity. Ensure to drink at least 6 to 8 classes of water daily to protect your heart health. The American Heart Association (AHA) explains, "Drinking enough water keeps the body hydrated, which helps the heart more easily pump blood through the body. It also helps muscles work efficiently. If you're well hydrated, your heart doesn't have to work as hard."

5/6

Reduce Stress

Learn how to manage your stress because it is one of the risk factor for both endothelial dysfunction and cardiovascular diseases. Practice mindful breathing or visualisation techniques for 10 minutes daily to reduce your stress levels.