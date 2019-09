2 / 6

Try weightlifting: Though there are countless reasons to hit the gym and do weight training, but a new research published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise suggests that weight lifting may be particularly beneficial for lowering the risk of colon cancer. It has been found that those who lift weight have 25% lower risk of getting colon cancer. It is also said to be beneficial against kidney cancer. It could be because weight lifting helps promoting balance between insulin and glucose. And as we know, high blood sugar is associated with higher risk of colon cancer.