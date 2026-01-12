Select Language

5 Simple DIY Hair Masks To Restore Dry And Damaged Ends

Know 5 simple DIY hair masks made with natural ingredients to restore dry, damaged ends, reduce breakage, boost shine, and improve overall hair health at home.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : January 12, 2026 5:31 PM IST

5 DIY Hair Masks For Dry, Damaged Hair

Frizzy, split ends, dull, and dry brittle hair can be frustrating, and you blame it away because it is not always shiny. Rather than paying exorbitant fees to the salon, you can whip up luxurious hair care masks very easily at home using household ingredients that cost relatively nothing. These DIY cures contain a lot of natural oils, proteins, and vitamins that thoroughly moisturise, heal, and restore the health of your hair. Here are five powerful DIY hair masks for dry, damaged hair that you can try today.

Banana And Honey Mask

Bananas have potassium and silica, which condition the hair to be soft and manageable, and the honey makes it lock in moisture and naturally shine. Another thing about this sweet-smelling mask is that it also diminishes breakage. Mash up one overripe banana and add 1 tablespoon of honey and mix. Apply on wet hair and leave to do its job for between 20 and 25 minutes and rinse off.

Coconut Milk And Aloe Vera Mask

Coconut milk contains a lot of proteins and natural fats, and aloe vera provides the scalp with soothing and hydrating effects on the strands. This cooling mask also encourages shine and minimises dandruff as well. Put in one half of a cup of fresh coconut milk and 3 tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Rub into hair and massage into the scalp, then leave for 25-30 minutes and wash.

Shea Butter And Argan Oil Mask

Shea butter is a natural moisturiser that locks in the moisture, whereas the argan oil (which some call liquid gold) rebuilds and repairs damage and adds elasticity. It is a deep-conditioning mask with this luxurious formula. Add 2 tablespoons of melted shea butter and combine it with 1 tablespoon of argan oil. Apply heavily through the hair, applying more to the ends, and leave for half an hour before washing off.

Avocado And Olive Oil Mask

Healthy fats like vitamins E and B and vitamins will make hair shafts strong and it is rich in vitamins and will deeply moisturise the hair and olive oil is high in vitamins as well. When used together, they create a creamy mask that takes away the frizz and gives it shine. Mash 1 de-pitted ripe avocado and add 2 tbs of olive oil. Apply around roots to ends and leave it on 30 minutes then wash off using weak shampoo.

Yoghurt And Egg Mask

The lactic acid in the yoghurt helps to clear deposition and moisturizes hair and eggs contain plenty of protein to repair hair cuticles that have been ruined because of heat. The mask makes hair powerful, smooth and shiny. Whisk in a bowl together with some plain yoghurt, 1 egg. Use clean brush or applicator and apply to the dry hair and proceed to wrap the hair with a shower cap and leave to rest after which the scalp is rinsed by pouring the cold water.