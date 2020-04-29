1 / 6

Hyperpigmentation is a very common skin condition that affects millions of people across the world. It can happen to anyone and to people with any skin type. Sometimes, hyperpigmentation includes melasma and sun spots and it can also happen because of injury, inflammation, cuts, burns, acne and also lupus. Moreover, this discolouration of skin can also occur anywhere on the body. This skin condition occurs when the skin produces excess melanin. This is a pigment that gives skin its color and it can also create darker patches of skin on any part of your body. Though this is a harmless condition, sometimes, it may indicate some underlying health issues. There are many treatment options for this skin problem. You can also reduce your risk by avoiding sun exposure and being gentle to your skin. Always use sunscreen when going out and follow a healthy skin care routine. There are many home remedies too that can help you get rid of this condition. Let us see what they are.