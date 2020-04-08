1 / 6

According to a recent study at North Carolina State University, a common protein in skin, periostin, can directly activate itch-associated neurons in the skin. Researchers say that by blocking these periostin receptors on these neurons reduced the itch response in a mouse model of atopic dermatitis, or eczema. Itch sensations are transmitted from neuronal projections in the skin through the dorsal root ganglia (DRG), which are clusters of sensory cells located at the root of the spinal nerves, and then to the spinal cord. Periostin is a protein that is found in skin as part of an allergic response. It can interact directly with sensory neurons in the skin and turn on the itch response. Researchers are hopeful that this can lead to better treatment for skin allergies. This kind of allergies can be a real pain. Of course, there are many treatments that you can try out. Here, we reveal some simple and effective home remedies for skin allergies and rashes.