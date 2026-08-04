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5 signs your hair fall is genetic and not fixable with oils

Wondering why your hair keeps thinning despite home remedies? Know the common signs of hereditary hair loss and when it's time to seek expert treatment.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : August 4, 2026, 7:02 PM

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Hair Thinning Follows A Predictable Pattern

If your hairline is gradually receding from the temples, your crown is becoming more visible, or your parting is widening over time, it may point to genetic hair loss rather than temporary shedding. This pattern, known as androgenetic alopecia, develops slowly and typically follows a recognizable distribution.

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Hair Loss Runs In Your Family

A strong family history is one of the biggest clues that your hair fall is genetic. If your parents, grandparents, or siblings experienced early hair thinning or baldness, your chances of developing a similar pattern are higher. Also Read - 5 Hair oiling mistakes that can trigger monsoon hair fall in men

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You're Shedding Finer, Shorter Hairs Instead Of Full-length Strands

In genetic hair loss, hair follicles gradually shrink in a process called miniaturization. As a result, thick, healthy hairs are replaced by thinner, shorter, and weaker strands. If you notice that new hairs appear finer than before or your ponytail feels noticeably thinner.

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Hair Oils Haven't Made A Difference After Months Of Use

Regular oiling can improve hair texture, moisturize the scalp, and reduce breakage caused by dryness. However, if you've been consistently using nourishing oils for several months but your hairline continues to recede or thinning keeps progressing, the underlying cause may be genetic. Also Read - Can early treatment stop hair loss completely?

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Your Scalp Is Becoming More Visible Over Time

If you can increasingly see your scalp under bright light, your middle part is widening, or bald patches are slowly developing without signs of irritation or infection, it may indicate progressive genetic hair loss. This happens because the number and thickness of active hairs decrease over time.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More