1 / 7

In a bid to end their pain and miseries, people commit suicide. They actually do not desire death. However, the state of depression they go through, warps their thinking. And, when the suffering reaches its zenith, their malevolent inner voice commands self-destruction. Eventually they start relying on drugs and alcohol to feel calm. But, these things make them maudlin and impulsive that lead to thinking like attempting suicide. During this time, some people come out and express their desire to end their lives however, some chose to remain silent and secretive. Therefore, it is extremely important to notice the changes in your loved one’s behavioural patterns in order to help them. Watch out the signs like frequent mood swings, self-destructive and impulsive behavior.