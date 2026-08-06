5 seeds you must eat for a healthy heart

Flaxseeds Flaxseeds are one of the richest plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids (ALA), which are known to support heart health. They are also high in soluble fiber and lignans, compounds that may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and reduce inflammation.Chia seeds Tiny but nutrient-dense, chia seeds are loaded with fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and antioxidants. Their high fiber content can help improve cholesterol levels and support healthy blood sugar, both of which are important for heart health.Pumpkin seeds Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of magnesium, zinc, and healthy unsaturated fats. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining normal blood pressure and supporting proper heart rhythm. These crunchy seeds also contain antioxidants that may help reduce oxidative stress linked to heart disease.Sunflower seeds Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect blood vessels from damage caused by free radicals. They also provide healthy fats, selenium, and plant sterols, which may help lower cholesterol levels.Sesame seeds Sesame seeds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, calcium, magnesium, and lignans that support cardiovascular health. Research suggests that regular consumption of sesame seeds may help improve cholesterol levels and reduce blood pressure.