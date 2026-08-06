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5 seeds you must eat for a healthy heart

Looking for natural ways to support heart health? Add these five nutrient-rich seeds to your daily diet to help improve cholesterol, blood pressure, and overall heart wellness.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : August 6, 2026, 6:55 PM

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Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are one of the richest plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids (ALA), which are known to support heart health. They are also high in soluble fiber and lignans, compounds that may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and reduce inflammation.

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Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of magnesium, zinc, and healthy unsaturated fats. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining normal blood pressure and supporting proper heart rhythm. These crunchy seeds also contain antioxidants that may help reduce oxidative stress linked to heart disease.

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Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that helps protect blood vessels from damage caused by free radicals. They also provide healthy fats, selenium, and plant sterols, which may help lower cholesterol levels. Also Read - Soaked, Roasted Or Raw: What's The Healthiest Way To Eat Seeds

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Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds are packed with healthy fats, fiber, calcium, magnesium, and lignans that support cardiovascular health. Research suggests that regular consumption of sesame seeds may help improve cholesterol levels and reduce blood pressure.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More