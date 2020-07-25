1 / 6

There are many healthy foods that you can choose to add to your diet. However, many people ignore seeds. This is a mistake because seeds are highly nutritious and can give you an instant health boost. They are packed with fiber, healthy monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats and many essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Scientists have proven that many seeds can help you maintain your blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure. In fact, according to a study published in the American Journal of Physiology -- Endocrinology and Metabolism, fermentation of flaxseed fibers in the gut changes the microbiota to improve metabolic health and protect against diet-induced obesity. Researchers say that flaxseed fiber supplementation affects host metabolism by increasing energy expenditure and reducing obesity as well as by improving glucose tolerance. Here, let us take a look at a few seeds that you must definitely add to your diet for a health boost.