1 / 6

New Year is just around the corner and everybody must be thinking of partying. Undoubtedly, you will go overboard on alcohol during that time. And, the aftereffects of getting drunk like dizziness, pounding head, queasiness, and sensitivity to light are not fun at all. Moreover, hangover can also leave you with an increased heart rate and dehydration. Therefore, here we tell you five effective hacks supported by science, that can help you quell with hangover. Consuming eggs, hydrating yourself from time to time, taking hot and then cold shower, and consuming tea with ginger in it can be of great help.