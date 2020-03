1 / 6

High blood pressure is a serious condition, and it is known as the ‘silent killer.’ Usually it may not show any signs or symptoms but can have a large number of negative effects on your body. Not only it can lead to heart disease and stroke, but in severe cases it can take your life. High blood pressure, or hypertension, may occur due to various factors. These include a diet high in salt, fat, and/or cholesterol; chronic medical conditions as well as stress. So, if your doctor has been asking you to keep a check on your blood pressure levels, then along with your medicines you can try some of these easy remedies to help keep the pressure in your blood vessels controlled.