5 refreshing lemon drinks to beat the summer heat and stay hydrated

Classic Lemon Water Lemon water is a classic and simple, and is one of the most effective hydrating drinks. Simply add some fresh lemon juice into ice water and a few mint leaves to add flavour. It is helpful to keep providing the body with the fluids this needs and has a slight detoxifying properties. In summer with the rise of temperature, lemon is rich in potassium and vitamin C and helps to keep energy levels and increase immunity.Lemon and Coconut Water Cooler Coconut water has an abundance of electrolytes, which makes it a natural match for lemon. Fresh lemon juice and chilled coconut water is a hydrating and refreshing combination of nutrients, and to take in after sun exposure. It also has some minerals and can be enhanced by a bit of black salt to add to the flavour profile. After outdoor activities, this cooler is particularly convenient to replenish lost salts and fluids in a timely fashion.Honey Lemon Iced Tea If you have a taste for something tasty, then this flavorsome drink, known as honey lemon iced tea, is the perfect drink for this summer. Make green tea, or black tea, top off with water, allow to cool, add lemon juice and a teaspoon of honey. Refrigerate and serve for a refreshing drink. The lemons add spice and flavor and the honey supplies a natural energy source not derived from refined sugar.Lemon Cucumber Detox Drink Cucumber is a very juicy vegetable; it is rich in water and a good help for watering. Note that it will make a detox drink when mixed with lemon slices. Place in a jug with cucumber and lemon slices and let sit in water for several hours. The end result is a really delicious and naturally flavored liquid that will help increase water consumption.Mint Lemon Shikanji A traditional favourite, mint lemon shikanji is both refreshing and energizing. This lemonade recipe contains lemon juice, mint leaves, sugar, black salt and cold water, which are consumed frequently in the hot summer months in India. The mint helps cool the body, and black salt replenishes the body's electrolytes that are lost as a result of perspiration. On hot days, Shikanji is not only effective in hydration but also enhances digestion.