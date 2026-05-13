5 refreshing lemon drinks to beat the summer heat and stay hydrated

Lemon And Coconut Water Cooler

Coconut water has an abundance of electrolytes, which makes it a natural match for lemon. Fresh lemon juice and chilled coconut water is a hydrating and refreshing combination of nutrients, and to take in after sun exposure. It also has some minerals and can be enhanced by a bit of black salt to add to the flavour profile. After outdoor activities, this cooler is particularly convenient to replenish lost salts and fluids in a timely fashion. Also Read - Beat the Heat with these 5 Hydrating Drinks that Boost gut health