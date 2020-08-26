1 / 6

The simplest formula to eat healthy is to make your plate colourful. Eating a variety of colorful fruits and veggies will give all of the vitamins, minerals and nutrients that your body needs. When it comes to red colour, there are a lot of fruits and vegetables to choose from and each can add something different to the table.Most red fruits and vegetables are rich sources of powerful antioxidants and anthocyanins, which help get rid of free radicals and harmful toxins that can lead to macular degeneration, and even some cancers. In addition, eating red foods can also help reduce high blood pressure and the levels of low density lipoprotein or “bad cholesterol”, and thus prevent occurrence of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. Red coloured foods are also good for your digestive health. People who have arthritis, the inflammation of the joints, may benefit from eating red foods as they can help reduce joint pain.