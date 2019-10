1 / 6

Sleep when the baby is asleep. This is indeed great advice if the cranky baby actually decides to get some rest. How do you expect to manage a new born baby without any sleep? Most new parents go through acute sleep deprivation. This is because, sometimes, babies can be quite cranky and refuse to go to sleep especially at night. But just like you, your baby too needs to sleep. He needs at least 16 hours of sleep for proper growth. So, if your cranky baby is not sleeping, it could be because something may not be right. Here are the various reasons why your baby has wide open eyes instead of sleepy ones.