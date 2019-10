1 / 6

When diet sodas entered the market, the focus shifted from usual soda drinks. Diet sodas were thought to be healthier or at least less harmful than other sodas. People opt for diet sodas thinking they are better than other harmful drinks. But here’s the fact, they are worse. No calorie and affordable price do get the benefit, but the overall health risk is not worth it. Experts say that apart from some immediate reactions of diet sodas on body like headaches and mood swings, long-term effects can be more detrimental. In fact, daily consumption can lead to an increase risk of some serious health issues. Following are the reason why you should think twice while picking up a can again.