Nature has its own way to help you in keeping away from conventional treatment that brings in side effects. Fruits are essential natural saviours for various health conditions. If you are asthmatic or are suffering from arthritis, plums should be an essential part of your diet. Not just that, plums help your body to abate heat stroke and cancer and being rich in antioxidants, it safeguard your body from ageing up faster by releasing free radicals. It is great for your eye health as Zeaxanthin, an important dietary carotenoid present in plums, aids in selective absorption of light into the retina and strengthens protective UV light filtering functions. Here are the top health benefits of plums which you must know.