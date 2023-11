Why You Must Have An Early Dinner?

A study published in the Journal Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, revealed that everyone must have their dinner by 7 pm and not later. Why are there so many debates about dinner timings? Firstly, it is the last but one of the most important meals of the day. Ideally, you start your day of with a heavy meal and gradually decrease the amount throughout the day. At night, you are supposed to have the lightest meals and you are supposed to have it early. Let us understand the reasons behind this.