A glass of red wine with dinner or a bottle during celebrations may be just what a doctor may recommend. Wine is something you will always find in a household. It is a sign of happiness and it invariably brings a smile on most faces. We often see reports of the benefits of moderate consumption of red wine. From attacking cancer cells to bringing down mortality rates in humans, it has now been proved that a glass of red wine will soon become a new sign of a healthy lifestyle. There are several other benefits of drinking wine. Let us take a look at a few of them.