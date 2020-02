1 / 6

According to researchers from the University of Nottingham, eating chocolate could help to sharpen up the mind and give a short-term boost to cognitive skills. Researchers say that consumption of a cocoa drink rich in flavanols — a key ingredient of dark chocolate — boosts blood flow to key areas of the brain for two to three hours. Increased blood flow to these areas of the brain may help to increase performance in specific tasks and boost general alertness over a short period. They are hopeful that ingredients in chocolate can be used to treat vascular impairment, including dementia and strokes, and for maintaining cardiovascular health. The journal Science published this study. Many other studies also prove the many health benefits of chocolate. Let us look at a few.