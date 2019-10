1 / 6

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a vitamin C rich fruit. It is popular for its health benefits. Along with vitamin C, it contains high amounts of iron and calcium. You can have it raw or pickled. You may also drink its juice, have it in it powdered form or eat the preserve, popularly known as murabba. Traditionally used in making Ayurvedic medicine, it contains twice the maount of antioxidants than regular acai berry. Amla word comes from the sanskrit word ‘Amlaki’, which means ‘nectar of life’. Considered to be an Indian superfood, it lives up to its name. According to Ayurveda, amla balances the three doshas – Kapha, vatta and pitta in the body. It eliminates the dangers of many diseases. Here are a few science-backed health benefits of consuming amla.