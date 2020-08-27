1 / 6

Because of the unpleasant odour, many people, especially women, shy away from eating onions. If you’re one of them, you’re actually depriving yourself from a host of health benefits. Onions are low in calories, packed with nutrients like vitamin C, B vitamins, folate, iron, and potassium. The vegetables are also rich in manganese that can protect you against cold and flu. Onions also contain two phytochemicals, Allium and allyl disulphide, which are converted into allicin post ingestion. Studies have shown that allicin has the ability to fight cancer and diabetes. It can also reduce the stiffness of blood vessels and lower blood pressure levels. Onions also contain quercetin, an antioxidant that fights inflammation. In India, onions are usually served cooked and are used in pickles and chutneys, but they can also be eaten raw. Whether you consume it raw or cooked, you’re sure to get many of its benefits. However, raw onions have higher levels of organic sulfur compounds that help metabolize food, reduce inflammation and combat oxidative stress. Below are some reasons why women should include more onions in their diet.