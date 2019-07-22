1 / 6

You must have heard that doctors give anesthesia before surgery or simple but painful procedures to calm down a person. How do you feel if we say that music can serve the same purpose? Yes, just listening to a soothing or your favourite song can do the work similar to anesthesia. Interesting, right? Well, this what a new study is claiming. According to that research, “music is a viable alternative to sedative medications in reducing anxiety prior to a peripheral nerve block procedure”. This is just amazing. This is not the first time that we are listening to something like this. Music is known to have plethora of other health benefits. It has an enriching impact on your brain. Music has become an important part of our lives. Whenever we feel low, music seems to be an escape. Even when our mood is good, we want to celebrate our happiness with music. It seems that now humans can’t imagine their lives without songs and rhythms. In this case, we must know how it helps our brain and what are the significant benefits associated with it. Read on to know about that.