1 / 6

No matter how many years pass some medieval practices stay relevant for the longest. Summers are here and amidst the scorching heat drinking water from a clay pot is not a new concept for us. We as Indians have been following this ritual since ages when there were no refrigerators or technology. Many of you must have had a pani ka matka at your home at some point of time. But, if you haven’t stored drinking water in a clay pot then you may be missing out on quite a few health benefits which come with it. Yes, the earthen vessel is not just an alternative for steel, plastic or glass but helps in cooling water naturally. It is believed that earthen pot contain many vitamins and minerals which still makes people to pick these instead of fridge to cool water during this season. According to ayurveda there are several therapeutic benefits of drinking water from a pot made of clay. Take a look on how consuming water from these pots are beneficial for your body.