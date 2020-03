1 / 6

If you’re have just become a mother, congratulation! The birth of a child brings joy and a lot of excitement in a family. But it is also a very sensitive stage for both you and your baby. A newborn is most prone to diseases due to his developing immune system. So, you need to take special care to prevent your little one from allergies. And breastfeeding is the best way to protect your child from diseases. Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for infants during the initial six months of life. Breast milk is packed with nutrients like protein, calcium, fat, vitamin A, and others that are essential for your child’s growth. The World Health Organization recommends that all babies be breastfeed exclusively for the first six months. After six months, you can start introducing solid food while continuing to breastfeed for two years or beyond. Here are some top benefits of breastfeeding.