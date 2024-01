Nutrient-Dense Snacking









Roasted chana is not only rich in protein and fiber but also packed with essential vitamins and minerals. It is a good source of nutrients like iron, manganese, phosphorus, and folate. Iron is crucial for oxygen transport in the body and preventing iron-deficiency anemia, while manganese and phosphorus play essential roles in bone health. Folate is important for cell division and the formation of DNA. By munching on roasted chana, you're not just satisfying your taste buds but also providing your body with a nutrient-dense snack option.