5 reasons to add sunflower seeds to your monsoon diet

Sunflower Seeds Benefits

The monsoon season brings relief from the sweltering heat but it also heightens the risk of infections, digestive troubles and a drop in immunity. It's the time when you need foods rich in nutrients that can help maintain overall health and ward off seasonal illnesses. One such superfood that should be a part of your monsoon diet is sunflower seeds packed with nutrients including healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals which have been cited in various studies for their benefits in heart health, immunity and inflammation reduction. Let's take a look at five health benefits of consuming sunflower seeds during the rainy season: