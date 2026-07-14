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5 reasons to add sunflower seeds to your monsoon diet

Sunflower seeds are packed with nutrients that support immunity, heart health, digestion, and skin. Discover five reasons to include them in your monsoon diet.

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 14, 2026, 1:57 PM

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Sunflower Seeds Benefits

The monsoon season brings relief from the sweltering heat but it also heightens the risk of infections, digestive troubles and a drop in immunity. It's the time when you need foods rich in nutrients that can help maintain overall health and ward off seasonal illnesses. One such superfood that should be a part of your monsoon diet is sunflower seeds packed with nutrients including healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals which have been cited in various studies for their benefits in heart health, immunity and inflammation reduction. Let's take a look at five health benefits of consuming sunflower seeds during the rainy season:

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Supports Heart Health

The seeds are rich in healthy unsaturated fats, magnesium and phytosterols which are associated with health and wellness of the heart. Research indicates that eating sunflower seeds regularly can benefit cardiovascular health and keep cholesterol levels in check.

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Improves Digestive Health

Digestive health issues are very common during the monsoon season. Eating sunflower seeds during the monsoon season could be beneficial for your gut health because they are rich in dietary fibre an important component of the diet that aids digestion. Also Read - 8 Benefits of Adding Sunflower Seeds To Your Diet

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Boosts Immunity

Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E and selenium both of which play a role in boosting the immune system. During monsoon season when the body is prone to infection by viruses and bacteria these nutrients can boost the body's resistance and prevent the infection.

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Promotes Healthy Skin

The skin loses moisture during dry seasons and can suffer from humidity and excess moisture during the rainy season. Sunflower seeds contain vitamin E which is a powerful antioxidant that aids in the protection of skin cells from damage and helps to maintain healthy, radiant skin. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or dietary advice. Always ensure to consult a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making significant dietary changes as the monsoon season arrives in full swing. Also Read - Sunflower seeds: Know the health benefits of it

thehealthsite.com Authors

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe is a Senior Editor at TheHealthsite.Com. She holds a Master’s degree in Communication from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Patkai Christian College. She is a Health and Lifestyle Journalist who ... Read More