Cardamom is most popular in Middle east and India too has been reaping its taste benefits for years now. Cardamom teas have off late become popular than ever before. It’s also because this spice has a lot to offer than just taste. Cardamom comes from the seeds of different plant that belong to the same family as ginger. It goes well with sweet and savoury both. Cardamom has photochemicals and also possess anti-inflammatory properties.