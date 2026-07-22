5 quick, healthy suji-based breakfasts for a busy morning

Vegetable Suji Upma A classic breakfast that comes together in just 15-20 minutes, vegetable suji upma is packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Roast the suji lightly and cook it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, carrots, peas, beans, and green chilies.Suji Vegetable Chilla If you're looking for a healthy alternative to regular pancakes, try a suji vegetable chilla. Mix suji with curd or water, add finely chopped onions, tomatoes, spinach, coriander, grated carrots, and spices, then cook it on a non-stick pan with minimal oil.Instant Suji Idli Soft, fluffy, and ready in under 30 minutes, instant suji idli is perfect for busy weekdays. The batter is made with roasted suji, curd, and a little fruit salt or baking soda, along with grated carrots or chopped coriander for added nutrition. Steam the batter and enjoy these light idlis with coconut chutney or sambar.Suji Vegetable Uttapam Turn simple suji batter into a colorful vegetable uttapam by topping it with chopped onions, tomatoes, capsicum, coriander, and grated carrots. Cook it on a hot pan until both sides are golden brown. This breakfast is quick to prepare, rich in vegetables, and offers a delicious combination of crunch and softness.Suji Porridge with Fruits and Nuts For those who prefer a sweet breakfast, suji porridge is a nutritious option. Cook roasted suji in milk or a fortified plant-based milk until creamy, then top it with sliced bananas, apples, berries, almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds. Avoid adding refined sugar, instead, use dates or a small amount of honey if needed.