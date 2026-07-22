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5 quick, healthy suji-based breakfasts for a busy morning

Streamline your mornings with 5 quick, healthy suji breakfast recipes. Easy to make, delicious, and perfect for fueling your busy workday.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 22, 2026, 6:24 PM

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Vegetable Suji Upma

A classic breakfast that comes together in just 15-20 minutes, vegetable suji upma is packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Roast the suji lightly and cook it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, carrots, peas, beans, and green chilies.

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Suji Vegetable Chilla

If you're looking for a healthy alternative to regular pancakes, try a suji vegetable chilla. Mix suji with curd or water, add finely chopped onions, tomatoes, spinach, coriander, grated carrots, and spices, then cook it on a non-stick pan with minimal oil. Also Read - Healthy recipe: Oats and rava batter for idli and dosa

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Instant Suji Idli

Soft, fluffy, and ready in under 30 minutes, instant suji idli is perfect for busy weekdays. The batter is made with roasted suji, curd, and a little fruit salt or baking soda, along with grated carrots or chopped coriander for added nutrition. Steam the batter and enjoy these light idlis with coconut chutney or sambar.

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Suji Vegetable Uttapam

Turn simple suji batter into a colorful vegetable uttapam by topping it with chopped onions, tomatoes, capsicum, coriander, and grated carrots. Cook it on a hot pan until both sides are golden brown. This breakfast is quick to prepare, rich in vegetables, and offers a delicious combination of crunch and softness. Also Read - Healthy recipe - 10 minute oats and rava idli

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Suji Porridge With Fruits And Nuts

For those who prefer a sweet breakfast, suji porridge is a nutritious option. Cook roasted suji in milk or a fortified plant-based milk until creamy, then top it with sliced bananas, apples, berries, almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds. Avoid adding refined sugar, instead, use dates or a small amount of honey if needed.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More