How Can You Still Prevent Flare-Up In Winter?

We do not have much choice in clothing and sun exposure in winters. But, there are some things you can strictly maintain: Keep your shower time short, use lukewarm water if you can, get as much sun light as possible maybe once a week at least, stay in touch with your doctor, keep taking your medications and topical solutions, eat an anti-inflammatory diet, stay stress free and keep your skin hydrated.