5 protein shake red flags you should never ignore

Hidden Fillers And Unnecessary Additives

Use protein powders containing maltodextrin, hashing claims and gums or foods that are cheap to thicken into the mixture to improve texture or lower manufacturing expenses. The ingredients in the above are not necessarily toxic, but they do contribute little and can lead to stomach upset in certain individuals. Opt for those that have less of the filler, then you may obtain more of what you're actually paying for. Also Read - Is turmeric with black pepper better for joint health than turmeric alone? Scientists explain