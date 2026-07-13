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5 protein shake red flags you should never ignore

Not all protein shakes are healthy. Know five warning signs that could indicate poor-quality ingredients, hidden sugars, or unsafe additives before you take your next sip.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 13, 2026, 3:39 PM

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Too Much Added Sugar

A big red flag is the excessive presence of added sugar. Before using protein shakes, it's important to understand that some of them can contain just as much sugar as a soft drink, causing weight gain and raising the level of blood sugar, and potentially increasing risk of chronic disease if they're used regularly.

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A Long List Of Artificial Ingredients

Check the ingredients for any artificial sweeteners, preservatives, artificial colours or possibly flavours. Some additives are safe in small, regular amounts; but large amounts in a short period of time may not be healthy. The ideal protein shake will contain a few simple, and easy to understand ingredients that have not required much processing.  Also Read - Long COVID may damage the brain's dopamine system, causing brain fog and memory problems, study finds

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Very Low Protein But High Calories

The main purpose of a protein shake is to provide protein, but some products contain surprisingly little protein while being loaded with calories from fats and carbohydrates. Always check the nutrition label. A quality protein shake should provide a good amount of protein relative to its calorie content,

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Hidden Fillers And Unnecessary Additives

Use protein powders containing maltodextrin, hashing claims and gums or foods that are cheap to thicken into the mixture to improve texture or lower manufacturing expenses. The ingredients in the above are not necessarily toxic, but they do contribute little and can lead to stomach upset in certain individuals. Opt for those that have less of the filler, then you may obtain more of what you're actually paying for. Also Read - Is turmeric with black pepper better for joint health than turmeric alone? Scientists explain

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No Third-party Quality Testing

It is imperative that not all supplements are tested for purity and quality. Protein powders that don't have third-party guarantees could misrepresent the protein content or even contain contaminants, such as heavy metals. Search for products that have undergone independent testing by qualified organisations, this will give you added assurance of product quality and safety.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More