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5 protein-rich beans you should start eating today for better health and nutrition

Adding beans to your daily diet is a simple and effective way to increase your protein intake naturally. One can prepare curry, salads or soups with these beans to support long-term health without relying on processed protein sources.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : April 1, 2026 2:05 PM IST

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Benefits Of Protein-rich Beans

When it comes to adding more protein to your diet some food items that come to mind are chicken, eggs, etc. But did you know that beans are a powerful plant-based protein source that can support muscle health, digestion and overall well-being? According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) beans are rich in protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals making them an essential part of a balanced diet. Here are some simple ways you can add beans into your daily diet to support long-term health without relying much on processed protein sources which could be dangerous to health when consumed excessively:

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Soybeans

Soybeans are packed with a rich plant-based protein that provides almost 28 grams of protein per cup. These beans are also known as complete protein because they contain all the essential amino acids required by the body. Also Read - 9 Health Benefits Of Adding Beans To Your Diet

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Kidney Beans

Kidney beans widely known as rajma are a popular ingredient that is used in many Indian dishes. According to the Cleveland Clinic kidney beans contain approximately 13 to 15 grams of protein per cup containing certain benefits for maintaining cholesterol levels and supporting heart health.

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Black Beans

Black beans are another type of bean that is packed with almost 15 grams of protein per cup. Experts note that black beans are also rich in antioxidants that can support heart health while reducing inflammation. Also Read - What To Eat And What Not To Eat To Support Oral Health

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Chickpeas

Chickpeas also known as chana is a popular snack that is prepared in a versatile way. A single cup of chickpeas offers about 14 to 15 grams of protein which is known for keeping you full for longer. In terms of better health chana can help regulate blood sugar levels and support gut health due to their high fibre content.

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Lentils

Lentils are among the highest protein-dense beans that provide around 18 grams of protein per cooked cup. They are also rich in iron and fibre supporting heart health and digestion. One of the best things about lentils is their quick cooking time which makes them a staple in many Indian kitchens. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition. Also Read - Study says magnesium helps maintain optimum vitamin D levels