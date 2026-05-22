5 powerful yoga poses to build upper body strength naturally

Plank Pose Plank Pose is a strong yoga posture to build all upper body strength. Multi working shoulder, arm, chest and core. To get into this pose start in push-up position with palms underneath the shoulders and body straight. Maintain the pose with a tight core and with no sagging hips. Holding plank for 30 seconds a day can make a tremendous difference in strength of the arms and shoulders.Downward Facing Dog Downward Facing Dog strengthens shoulders, upper back and arms as well as stretches the spine and hamstrings. Get started on all fours and raise your hips up to the ceiling in an inverted “V” position. Squeeze palms into the mat, keeping arms straight. The pose strengthens upper body and stretches tight shoulders, therefore promotes good posture.Chaturanga Dandasana Chaturanga Dandasana is commonly referred to as the yoga push up and is great for arm, chest and shoulder muscle development. Starting from plank, gently bend down towards the ground until halfway and keep your elbows at your sides. Your whole body line should be straight from head to heels. While this pose is a bit controlled and stable, it is immensely effective in developing upper body control and stability over a period of time.Dolphin Pose Dolphin Pose is particularly beneficial for the strengthening of upper back and shoulders. It resembles Downward Facing Dog but it's done with the forearms. Get on all fours, and raise the hips into the air. Gently place forearms on mat, relaxing head. This pose increases the stability in the shoulders and will help build the body for more advanced Yoga inversions such as headstands.Side Plank Pose Side Plank Pose focuses on the obliques, arms and shoulders and helps to develop balance and co-ordination. Standing at a plank, take weight on one hand and turn your body to the side while placing one foot on top of the other. Raise other arm overhead and hold the position. This pose is great for strengthening the stabilising muscles of the shoulders and for general upper body control.