5 powerful yoga poses to build upper body strength naturally

Chaturanga Dandasana

Chaturanga Dandasana is commonly referred to as the yoga push up and is great for arm, chest and shoulder muscle development. Starting from plank, gently bend down towards the ground until halfway and keep your elbows at your sides. Your whole body line should be straight from head to heels. While this pose is a bit controlled and stable, it is immensely effective in developing upper body control and stability over a period of time.