5 powerful reasons amla juice can boost hair growth naturally and reduce hair fall

Helps Reduce Hair Fall

One is that most people drink it for controlling hair fall. Amla is rich in antioxidants and nutrients that enhance the health of your scalp and make hair roots stronger. One of the common reasons behind having too much shedding hair is its roots aren't all that strong. Amla juice can feed the scalp and thus decrease hair loss and enhance the availability of robustness and durability to the hair from roots to tips. Also Read - What Is Amla Called In English? Know Its Benefits