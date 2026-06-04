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5 powerful herbs to keep your hormones balanced

Here are five natural herbs that may support hormone balance, improve mood, boost energy levels, and promote overall health and well-being.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 4, 2026, 9:07 PM

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Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a very commonly used herb in Ayurvedic Medicine and is known to assist the body to deal with stress. When dealing with chronic stress the body produces cortisol which can have an adverse impact on other hormones. Ashwagandha belongs to a group of herbs known as adaptogens, which are able to modify the body's reactions to the physical and mental strains.

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Maca Root

The root of maca is a native peruvian plant used traditionally for boosting energy, stamina and reproductive health. In contrast to other herbs, maca does not include hormones, but can assist the endocrine system to operate more effectively. Often employed to help balance hormones in menopausal women and may also help decrease women's menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and temper swings.  Also Read - Kalmegh Ayurvedic herb benefits: Fatty liver support to acidity relief, 5 powerful health benefits of Green Chirettaa

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Holy Basil (Tulsi)

Another powerful adaptogenic herb is holy basil, otherwise known as tulsi. Popularly used in traditional medicine to promote health and enable stress management for centuries. Some say that tulsi helps regulate body hormones which are regulated by cortisol and living in the state of stress can lead to imbalance.

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Licorice Root

Licorice root has been traditionally used for centuries and possesses a number of effects on hormones. It can assist the role of the adrenal glands which are fundamental to the manufacture and production of hormones. There are some studies indicating that the Licorice root can help to maintain hormonal balance and minimize hormonal imbalance symptoms.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More