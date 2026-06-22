5 powerful health benefits of jamun beyond regulating blood sugar

Benefits Of Eating Jamun

Jamun also known as Indian blackberry is one of the most popular fruits during the monsoon season. This seasonal fruit is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and compounds all of which are essential for maintaining blood sugar levels. Interestingly experts believe that its health effects are much more than just diabetes control but include heart health, digestion, etc. and can be a valuable addition to a balanced diet. Here are five powerful health benefits of this purple-coloured fruit you should know: