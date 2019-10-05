1 / 6

There are two forms of muscle regenration. One is active regeneration, which involves streaching, yoga and foam rolling. The other is passive regenration where a person does not have to do anything. The process takes place through the environement like cold dunks, massage, saunas and compression boots. All these processes have one aim and that is to speed up the blood flow so that more oxygen can be delivered to the muscles. Without the proper supply of oxygen, the recovery of muscles and other soft tissues slow down. Delayed recovery will slow down your training intensity and increase the risk of injury. Post-workout stretches is considered the best way of decreasing muscle recovery time. According to a new study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, performing three sets of 10 reps of static stretches after a weight-machine routine helps bring blood pressure down more quickly as it increases blood flow and oxygen supply. Apart from muscle recovery, performing streches while the muscles are warm increases the range of movements. Here are the different post-workout stretches that you can try.