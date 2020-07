1 / 6

Whether you’re hitting the gym, playing sports, doing any other form of exercise, protein should be an important part of your diet. Everybody needs protein as it helps to repair any internal or external damage and support the immune system. Duets high in protein can also promote muscle strength and aid weight loss. But those who are undertaking any kind of exercise routine will need more protein. This because exercise may tear and break your muscle fibres apart and your body will need protein to repair them. Animal protein sources, such as meat, fish, poultry, eggs and dairy, are considered to be complete sources of protein because they contain all of the essential amino acids that your body needs to function effectively. That said, certain plant foods contain good amount of protein. So if you’re a vegetarian or vegan, we have 5 best plant-based protein sources to help you recover properly after a workout.