5 plant-based foods packed with omega-3 fatty acids

Flaxseeds Flaxseeds are one of the richest plant-based sources of ALA omega-3 fatty acids. They can be added to smoothies, oatmeal, yoghurt, salads or homemade energy bars. Ground flaxseeds are generally easier to incorporate into meals and digest than whole seeds.Walnuts Walnuts are a convenient source of ALA and can make for a simple, nutritious snack. They can also be added to salads, oatmeal or homemade trail mixes. Since walnuts are calorie-dense, a small handful is usually enough to add healthy fats to your diet.Chia seeds Chia seeds are another excellent source of plant-based omega-3s. They also provide fibre, protein and several minerals, making them a nutrient-dense addition to your daily diet. You can soak them in water or milk to make chia pudding, or sprinkle them over breakfast bowls and smoothies.Hemp seeds Hemp seeds contain ALA omega-3 fatty acids along with plant-based protein and minerals. Their mild, nutty flavour makes them easy to add to smoothies, salads, soups, yoghurt or breakfast bowls without significantly changing the taste of the dish.Soybeans Soybeans and foods made from them, such as tofu and edamame, can contribute plant-based omega-3s to the diet. They are also rich in protein, making them particularly useful for people following vegetarian or vegan eating patterns. Add edamame to salads or stir-fries, or use tofu as a protein-rich ingredient in everyday meals.