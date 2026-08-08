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5 plant-based foods packed with omega-3 fatty acids

Here are 5 plant-based foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids that can support heart, brain and overall health while adding more nutrition to your diet.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : August 8, 2026, 4:24 PM

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Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are one of the richest plant-based sources of ALA omega-3 fatty acids. They can be added to smoothies, oatmeal, yoghurt, salads or homemade energy bars. Ground flaxseeds are generally easier to incorporate into meals and digest than whole seeds.

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Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are another excellent source of plant-based omega-3s. They also provide fibre, protein and several minerals, making them a nutrient-dense addition to your daily diet. You can soak them in water or milk to make chia pudding, or sprinkle them over breakfast bowls and smoothies.

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Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds contain ALA omega-3 fatty acids along with plant-based protein and minerals. Their mild, nutty flavour makes them easy to add to smoothies, salads, soups, yoghurt or breakfast bowls without significantly changing the taste of the dish. Also Read - 6 Health Benefits Of A Plant-Based Diet For Weight Loss

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Soybeans

Soybeans and foods made from them, such as tofu and edamame, can contribute plant-based omega-3s to the diet. They are also rich in protein, making them particularly useful for people following vegetarian or vegan eating patterns. Add edamame to salads or stir-fries, or use tofu as a protein-rich ingredient in everyday meals.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More