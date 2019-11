1 / 6

In a group of five adults, it’s possible to find at least two suffering from diabetes and high cholesterol levels. This is enough to tell that lifestyle diseases have taken a toll on people’s health which lead to other chronic diseases like heart ailments, organ dysfunction and cancer. It reduces life expectancy and people die early falling prey to these deadly health issues. It’s important to take care of these from the beginning so you can live a longer life. There are few exercises that reduce the risk of early death.