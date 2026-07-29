5 people who should always keep ORS at home

Older Adults

As people age, their sense of thirst often decreases, making them more vulnerable to dehydration. Illnesses such as diarrhoea, vomiting or heat-related conditions can worsen fluid loss. Many older adults also take medications like diuretics, which increase the risk of dehydration. Also Read - World ORS Day 2026: 5 early signs of dehydration you should never ignore and how ORS helps rehydrate faster