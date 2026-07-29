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5 people who should always keep ORS at home

ORS can help prevent dehydration during illness and hot weather. Find out which five people should always keep ORS packets at home for emergencies.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 29, 2026, 8:14 PM

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Parents Of Young Children

Infants and children are more likely to become dehydrated quickly due to diarrhoea, vomiting or fever. Even a short illness can lead to significant fluid and electrolyte loss. Keeping Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets at home allows parents to start rehydration early while seeking medical advice if symptoms worsen.

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People With Frequent Stomach Infections

Those who often experience food poisoning, viral gastroenteritis or digestive illnesses should always keep ORS at home. Repeated episodes of diarrhoea and vomiting can cause rapid loss of water, sodium and potassium.

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People Who Work Outdoors Or In Extreme Heat

Construction workers, delivery personnel, farmers, traffic police and others who spend long hours outdoors are at greater risk of dehydration, especially during summer and humid weather. Excessive sweating causes the body to lose water and important minerals. Also Read - World ORS Day: Unearthing The Effectiveness Of Oral Rehydration Salts

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People Caring For Someone With A Chronic Illness

Caregivers looking after family members with chronic illnesses, such as kidney disease (under medical guidance), infections or conditions that increase the risk of diarrhoea or vomiting, should keep ORS at home. During illness, dehydration can develop rapidly and worsen the patient's condition.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More