5 people who should always keep ORS at home

Parents of young children Infants and children are more likely to become dehydrated quickly due to diarrhoea, vomiting or fever. Even a short illness can lead to significant fluid and electrolyte loss. Keeping Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets at home allows parents to start rehydration early while seeking medical advice if symptoms worsen.Older adults As people age, their sense of thirst often decreases, making them more vulnerable to dehydration. Illnesses such as diarrhoea, vomiting or heat-related conditions can worsen fluid loss. Many older adults also take medications like diuretics, which increase the risk of dehydration.People with frequent stomach infections Those who often experience food poisoning, viral gastroenteritis or digestive illnesses should always keep ORS at home. Repeated episodes of diarrhoea and vomiting can cause rapid loss of water, sodium and potassium.People who work outdoors or in extreme heat Construction workers, delivery personnel, farmers, traffic police and others who spend long hours outdoors are at greater risk of dehydration, especially during summer and humid weather. Excessive sweating causes the body to lose water and important minerals.People caring for someone with a chronic illness Caregivers looking after family members with chronic illnesses, such as kidney disease (under medical guidance), infections or conditions that increase the risk of diarrhoea or vomiting, should keep ORS at home. During illness, dehydration can develop rapidly and worsen the patient's condition.