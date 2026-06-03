5 overnight oats for a lightweight dinner on a summer night

Berry Yoghurt Overnight Oats

The antioxidants in berries and the tangy flavor they bring to oats make them a source of health. Mix rolled oats, greek yogurt, milk and then add a handful of strawberries, blueberries or raspberries. Allow mixture to marinate overnight in the fridge. With its protein-rich contents, this is a great filling yoghurt for a nutritious dinner, and will also provide you with a tummy-friendly treat in hot weather. Also Read - Managing Diabetes To Heart Health: 5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Oats Every Day