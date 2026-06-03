5 overnight oats for a lightweight dinner on a summer night

Mango and coconut overnight oats Creamy oats make a perfect pair with one of the favorite summer fruits; mangoes. Combine rolled oats, milk, yoghurt and go full circles with the chia seeds. Refrigerate overnight with diced fresh mango when eating and sprinkled with shredded coconut. The next day, you'll be getting a refreshing and cool tropical naturally sweet meal that's rich in fibre and vitamins.Berry yoghurt overnight oats The antioxidants in berries and the tangy flavor they bring to oats make them a source of health. Mix rolled oats, greek yogurt, milk and then add a handful of strawberries, blueberries or raspberries. Allow mixture to marinate overnight in the fridge. With its protein-rich contents, this is a great filling yoghurt for a nutritious dinner, and will also provide you with a tummy-friendly treat in hot weather.Banana and peanut butter overnight oats Banana and peanut butter overnight oats is a great option for a more satisfying dinner if you're looking for something a bit more. Take proportionate amounts of oats and milk and add the natural peanut butter. Add a ripe banana and refrigerate for overnight. The mix provides protein, healthy fats, and sweetness without being cloying or giving a tooth ache.Apple cinnamon overnight oats This classic pairing is suitable all year long, even on summer nights. Place some finely chopped apple, a pinch of cinnamon, some oats and some milk in a jar. Set aside in the refrigerator for an overnight period. Apples give crunch and freshness, cinnamon balances and flavors, but without the added sugar.Chia and almond overnight oats In the case of a lighter option with more nutrients, look at chia & almond overnight oats. Mix together oats, chopped almonds, chia seeds, and almond milk. Chill before serving and garnish with an abundance of freshly cut fruit. The recipe is rich in fibre, healthy fats and plant-based nutrients, making it an ideal refreshing summer dinner that restores nourishment to the body while making you feel light.