Select Language

5 Nuts And Seeds For Hair Growth And Stronger Hair Naturally

Here are the five powerful nuts and seeds that support natural hair growth, reduce hair fall, and improve hair strength with essential nutrients and healthy fats.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : February 20, 2026 9:41 PM IST

1/5

Almonds

Almonds contain a lot of vitamin E, biotin and healthy fats, which make it one of the most appropriate nuts to promote the health of hair. Vitamin E prevents the oxidative stress of hair follicles due to pollution and exposure to the sun that may cause weakening of the hair roots. Biotin helps in the production of keratin, which is the protein comprising the hair strands. Eating a small handful of soaked or raw almonds on a regular basis can contribute to hair strength, decrease hair breakages, and provide it with a natural shine in the long run it.

2/5

Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, zinc and vitamin B complex. The omega-3 fatty acids aid in the nourishment of the scalp and can also help alleviate the misery of dry and inflamed skin and result in a healthier surrounding of the hair. Zinc is very significant in the repair of the tissues and in maintaining the oil glands surrounding the hair follicles in good condition. Walnuts are one of the nutrients that can help your hair grow thicker and stronger and could help your unmanageable chance of falling off your head associated with nutrient deficiency.  Also Read - Hibiscus Flower Vs Hibiscus Leaf: Which Works Better For Hair Growth?

3/5

Flaxseeds

The flaxseeds are small yet mighty in terms of nutrition to the hair. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, fiber and lignans. Omega-3s aid in keeping the scalp hydrated and avoiding dryness and flakiness. Healthy roots of hair and consistent growth are only guaranteed by a hydrated scalp. Flaxseeds are also sources of plant-based protein which maintains the overall hair structure. Before making a smoothie, curd or oatmeal, you can add ground flaxseeds and make them easier to digest and absorb.

4/5

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain good traces of zinc, iron, magnesium, and protein. Hair thinning and hair loss have also been associated with zinc deficiency and thus incorporation of foods that contain zinc such as pumpkin seeds can help in keeping the hair growing cycles healthy. Iron is used to transport oxygen to the hair follicles to have a stronger strand. An easy method of increasing the overall nutrient levels in your hair is having a snack of a small portion of roasted pumpkin seeds.  Also Read - Henna For Hair Growth In Winter: How To Protect Dry, Damaged Hair Naturally - EXPLAINED

5/5

Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds contain vitamin E, selenium and healthy fats. Vitamin E enhances the flow of blood in the head and this ensures that the hair follicles get adequate nutrients and oxygen. Selenium assists in keeping the cells healthy and benefits the scalp health. These seeds are also sources of plant-based protein that are vital in hair structure. The hair can be naturally strengthened and shined by adding sunflower seeds to the trail mixes or salads.