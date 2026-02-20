5 Nuts And Seeds For Hair Growth And Stronger Hair Naturally

Almonds contain a lot of vitamin E, biotin and healthy fats, which make it one of the most appropriate nuts to promote the health of hair. Vitamin E prevents the oxidative stress of hair follicles due to pollution and exposure to the sun that may cause weakening of the hair roots. Biotin helps in the production of keratin, which is the protein comprising the hair strands. Eating a small handful of soaked or raw almonds on a regular basis can contribute to hair strength, decrease hair breakages, and provide it with a natural shine in the long run it.